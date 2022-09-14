Gunster Strategies Worldwide partners with British University in Georgia to teach global advocacy

TBILISI, Georgia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunster Strategies Worldwide and British University in Georgia are partnering to help educate key decision-makers, upcoming leaders, and university students on how to use international advocacy to influence change.

Gerry Gunster teaching issue advocacy at the British University in Georgia in May 2022. (PRNewswire)

"As tensions are heightened in Georgia's region, educating and engaging communities on how to advocate for themselves is vital," said Gerry Gunster, CEO of Gunster Strategies Worldwide and former guest lecturer at Oxford University. "The power of mobilizing citizens can't be understated."

This education process will be taught using "Issue Advocacy 101," a course created by Gunster and other political experts and leaders. The class teaches students the process of running a winning national and international campaign, balancing facts and emotion to gain support, the significance of international advocacy, and more.

"We are always excited to bring international perspectives to our school," said Prof. Maia Gurgenidze, the Rector of the University. "Issue advocacy is a global language, and our students and leadership alike are eager to be prepared for what may lie ahead."

Gunster also teaches this course at Georgetown University, George Washington University, and American University. The class is updated to feature case studies on advocacy events happening in real time that are relevant to students. It will also feature live classes and discussions with Gunster.

Issue Advocacy 101 is a course open for anyone to take online and on their own time. Sign up at https://issueadvocacy101.thinkific.com/.

