EECU JOINS CARSAVER'S MARKETPLACE WITH AUTOMATED UPGRADES TO HELP MEMBERS BUY, FINANCE AND UPGRADE CARS ONLINE

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSaver, the leading automotive e-commerce marketplace and fintech platform announced today at the CMFG Ventures Fintech Summit that EECU, a $3.6 billion credit union institution with 16 financial centers across Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), has joined CarSaver's industry-first Marketplace and Automated Upgrade Platform. CarSaver's e-commerce platform is built to help auto lenders increase member satisfaction, loan retention and dealer satisfaction and enables members to buy, finance and insure new and used cars entirely online.

EECU members will save time and money on their purchase and have access to new and used vehicles. CarSaver's Automated Upgrades will make it easy for members to change cars before they change tires, avoiding costly repairs in the later years of the vehicle's life. CarSaver's proprietary automated upgrade platform identifies members with an auto loan who qualify to upgrade to a new car for a lower monthly payment then links them to a personal portal where they can see their upgrade options. With a click of a button, they can complete the entire transaction online and have the car delivered directly to their home or pick up at a local certified dealer.

"We are proud to welcome EECU to our network and provide their members and dealer partners a faster, friendlier personalized car buying experience that will save them time and money. EECU has thousands of members who qualify to upgrade their car to a new one and lower their payment," said Chad Collier, co-founder and CEO of CarSaver. "We've been impressed with EECU's commitment to their members, dealer partners and the DFW community and are excited to partner with them to make car buying fun and easy."

"Our partnership with CarSaver demonstrates our commitment to delivering a faster, friendlier personalized experience that truly reflects the EECU difference," said Matt Kaudy, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of EECU. "CarSaver's best-in-class technology combined with EECU's low rates makes the car buying experience fast and easy for our members and saves them time and money while helping our dealer partners sell more cars and take more trade-ins. This is a big win for the DFW community."

EECU's partnership with CarSaver comes on the heels of another partnership announcement earlier this year between the automotive e-commerce platform and CUNA Mutual Group. CMFG Ventures, the venture capital arm of CUNA Mutual Group, also invested substantial funds to fuel CarSaver's growth as a result of the partnership.

The marketplace will be available on EECU.org and will include all the top brands of new and used cars available from local certified dealer partners. Members eligible for the upgrade will receive a notification via email and instructions to visit their personalized portal to see their upgrade offers.

Dealers can get more information or enroll at CarSaverCommerce.com/eecu.

About CarSaver

Launched in 2016, CarSaver is the leading online automotive marketplace for new and used cars, helping buyers and sellers save time and money by automating the entire process, from first click to home delivery. CarSaver makes it easy for consumers to do everything 100% entirely online; buy, finance, lease, sell and trade, all the top brands of new and used vehicles in a simple and seamless online experience that is personalized to each customer.

CarSaver's marketplace is used by some of the most trusted brands in the world, including Walmart, Nissan, iHeartMedia and SHOP.com, to automate the entire online buying process, making it faster and easier for buyers and sellers to conduct contactless commerce completely online. CarSaver licenses its enterprise platform to car companies, EV distributors, banks and credit unions who white label CarSaver's e-commerce platform to power their online transactions.

CarSaver has established a nationwide network of certified dealers who provide hundreds of thousands of new and used cars from all the top brands available in one marketplace. In addition, certified dealers perform maintenance and warranty repairs for CarSaver's lifetime warranty that comes standard at no cost, not even a deductible on every car.

CarSaver was recently named a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award winner. The prestigious award honors automotive suppliers for superior innovation and technological advancement. CarSaver was recognized for launching the first end-to-end, 100% online car buying platform for new, used and certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles, and its work with Nissan to power the Nissan@Home experience.

For more information visit CarSaverCommerce.com/eecu

Dealers visit CarSaverCommerce.com/eecu

About EECU

EECU is a not-for-profit cooperative that returns profits to our Members in the form of better rates and fewer or no fees. EECU is committed to delivering value, supporting community initiatives, and delivering a faster, friendlier personalized service to our Members. The credit union currently serves more than 250,000 Members throughout Texas with total assets exceeding $3.6 billion.

