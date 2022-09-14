Comprehensive Integrative Biological Dental Hygiene Accreditation now available.

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) is proud to announce the launch of its new eLearning course for biological dental hygiene accreditation.

The IAOMT's Biological Dental Hygiene Accreditation Program helps dental hygienists understand the science behind using integrative holistic oral health approaches and how they influence whole body health.

The course is being offered on a new, user-friendly online learning system consisting of peer reviewed scientific articles and videos, as well as a workshop that can be attended virtually or in person so that dental hygienists everywhere can learn the fundamentals of biological hygiene at their own pace.

The IAOMT offers this course for dental hygienists looking to receive high quality education that provides a wide variety of knowledge in a relatively short period of time. No matter the level of experience, this course will have something for everyone. It's perfect for beginners and those looking for professional development to advance their careers and earn CE credits.

Coursework includes learning how to recognize nutrition's role in periodontal health, identify signs of sleep-disordered breathing, understanding patient biocompatibility with dental materials and the harm from fluoride as well as knowing how to reduce harmful mercury exposures when working with amalgam fillings.

The Biological Dental Hygiene Accreditation program is one of the most comprehensive and innovative dental hygiene education programs in North America. Participants will receive personal mentorship from highly qualified experts, access to peer-reviewed research articles about biological dentistry, and partnership in a professional network committed to continuing to investigate the oral-systemic connection.

The IAOMT is a global consortium of dentists, hygienists, physicians, other health professionals, and scientists who research the biocompatibility of dental products and practices. The IAOMT is committed to ensuring that dental care practices remain safe by researching all potential risks associated with dental treatments including those from mercury fillings, fluoride, root canal treatment as well jawbone osteonecrosis risk factors.

The IAOMT is a non-profit organization dedicated to biological dentistry and its mission of protecting public health and the environment since it was founded in 1984.

