BLOOD CENTERS OF AMERICA TO PLANT 160,000 TREES TO BOOST BLOOD DONATIONS IN NATIONAL CAMPAIGN

In collaboration with Forestmatic, the largest independent network of U.S. blood banks is contributing to restore the natural ecosystem in Africa by holding a nation-wide blood donation campaign in October with a goal of planting 160,000 trees.

WEST WARWICK, R.I., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to saving the lives of millions, Blood Centers of America is accelerating its plans to leave behind a better planet than the one they've found. America's largest network of independent blood centers will plant 160,000 additional trees in Uganda, in the North-East area of the African state. More than 27 independent blood centers across the U.S. will participate in the campaign, to inform and mobilize U.S. blood donors in a joint, widespread, national campaign dedicated to saving lives, while giving back to the planet.

National blood donation campaign highlights BCA members' commitment to saving lives & leaving behind a better planet.

It is estimated that the project will contribute to sequestrating around 10,128 metric tons of equivalent carbon dioxide (CO2e) over the next 5 years. This translates into a dual positive impact: an incentive to donate blood for every participant in the campaign, and a tree planted in support of farmers to restore degraded lands. Through this work, local communities maintain long-term market access to vital resources like fuelwood, fruit, and timber, while receiving education and access to the tools needed to implement agroforestry systems that will improve crops and help drive them out of poverty. In just one year of work, the projected increase in income for each household is $3,500 over 10 years, a +400% increase compared to their existing conditions.

High-output tree nurseries that provide diverse seedlings, agroforestry training and employment opportunities to vulnerable communities affected by the effects of this climate crisis have been established on the ground. The efforts of these nurseries contribute to the digitization and income-generation of 300 growers, who are stewarding to maintain and track all the trees that will be planted.

The campaign will also contribute more than 160,000 units of blood which may save up to 480,000 lives. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood or blood products. Blood is used to help cancer patients, accident and burn victims, transplant recipients and individuals suffering from rare and chronic conditions. Regular blood donations are an essential part of maintaining a sustainable blood supply and keeping a community healthy.

In addition to Blood Centers of America, the following companies are contributing to this project; Forestmatic, our greentech startup partner, offers a data-driven digital solution to seamlessly and transparently invest in high-impact, nature-based solutions and verified tree-planting programs, with a data-rich platform capable of tracking every single tree; and Kijani Forestry, an award-winning NGO operates out of Uganda and is responsible for on-the-ground operations, on a mission to stop deforestation in Africa.

For a list of participating blood centers, please visit the program website here.

