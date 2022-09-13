Kia and Mercedes-Benz Vehicles Deliver Quality that Customers Love, According to Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Awards

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a dedication to Quality over the years, both Hyundai Motor Corporation and Mercedes-Benz USA have delivered vehicles that lead their segments in generating love for their customers. This love of the things-gone-right has magnified the perceptions of the quality of their vehicles. In Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Awards, Kia and Mercedes-Benz each had four vehicles lead their segments with the K5, Seltos, Sorento Plug-in Hybrid and Carnival leading for Kia and the EQS, AMG GT, G-Class and GLE Coupe leading for Mercedes-Benz, according to Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Impactä (TQI) measure.

"While many may not associate the brand with quality, Kia's vehicle product attributes and driving experience deliver cues of thoughtfulness and reliability that their owners love," explains Alexander Edwards, President of Strategic Vision. "Most all Kia-branded vehicles have the fewest problems, and the product provides enhanced quality in areas of seat comfort, power and pickup and safety-related driver-assist features. As one example, the K5's interior design, workmanship, comfort and features send significantly stronger Cues of Quality than its competitors, providing a foundation for new owners to Trust and feel Confident about their Kia purchase."

"Mercedes-Benz models deliver Quality with all product attributes at significantly higher levels than most other luxury brands. Styling and innovation combined with performance and brand image all led to increased quality perceptions for the brand," notes Chris Chaney, Senior Vice President of Strategic Vision. "The AMG GT had the fewest customers reporting problems and a near-perfect score for quality in power and pickup. The right combination of styling, innovation and performance gave Mercedes-Benz owners the highest quality vehicles."

In addition to the Kia models, four other Hyundai Motor Corporation vehicles lead in their respective segments; the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Genesis GV70. The GV70 finished just ahead of last year's leader, the Mercedes-Benz GLC which moved to 2nd place.

While not as strong a showing as in previous years, several Domestic models also took the lead in their segments. This includes the Ford Mustang Coupe, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, Dodge Durango, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Tahoe.

Below is the full list of the 2022 Total Quality Award winners and scores:

Small Car Mazda3 Sedan 561 Small Hatchback Volkswagen Golf GTI 594 Small Alternate Powertrain (APT) Car Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 538 Mid-Size Car Kia K5 662 Mid-Size APT Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV 553 Near-Luxury Car Lexus IS Sedan 659 Near-Luxury APT Car Tesla Model 3 609 Luxury Car BMW 7-Series 639 Luxury Hatchback Premium APT Car Porsche Panamera Mercedes-Benz EQS 627 621 Specialty Coupe Ford Mustang Coupe 640 Premium Coupe Mercedes-Benz AMG GT/GT S 684 Standard Convertible MINI Cooper Convertible 634 Premium Convertible/Roadster Porsche 911 Cabriolet 661 Standard Pickup Hyundai Santa Cruz 578 Full-Size Pickup Nissan Titan (LD) 591 Heavy Duty Pickup GMC Sierra 2500/3500* 585 Entry SUV Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 588 Entry CUV Kia Seltos* 581 Mid-Size SUV Dodge Durango 598 Mid-Size CUV GMC Acadia 588 APT Utility Full-Size Utility Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid Chevrolet Tahoe 585 661 Near-Luxury Utility Genesis GV70 645 Luxury SUV Mercedes-Benz G-Class* 682 Luxury CUV Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 692 Premium APT Utility Audi e-tron Sportback 615 Minivan Kia Carnival 521









Strategic Vision is an international consulting and advisory service organization that focuses on understanding and predicting advocacy, conquest and loyalty according to consumers' personal values and decision-making structures. Strategic Vision's 28th annual Total Quality Impact (TQI) report is based on results from the New Vehicle Experience Study® (NVES) surveying over 112,078 new vehicle buyers after the first 90 days of ownership. It incorporates the impact of problems with the vehicle as well as the drivers' analytical and emotional evaluations of quality. For further information or interview requests please contact Alexander Edwards or Christopher Chaney at (858) 576-7141, or visit our website at www.strategicvision.com.

