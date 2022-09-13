Kia and Mercedes-Benz Vehicles Deliver Quality that Customers Love, According to Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Awards

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a dedication to Quality over the years, both Hyundai Motor Corporation and Mercedes-Benz USA have delivered vehicles that lead their segments in generating love for their customers. This love of the things-gone-right has magnified the perceptions of the quality of their vehicles. In Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Awards, Kia and Mercedes-Benz each had four vehicles lead their segments with the K5, Seltos, Sorento Plug-in Hybrid and Carnival leading for Kia and the EQS, AMG GT, G-Class and GLE Coupe leading for Mercedes-Benz, according to Strategic Vision's 2022 Total Quality Impactä (TQI) measure.
"While many may not associate the brand with quality, Kia's vehicle product attributes and driving experience deliver cues of thoughtfulness and reliability that their owners love," explains Alexander Edwards, President of Strategic Vision. "Most all Kia-branded vehicles have the fewest problems, and the product provides enhanced quality in areas of seat comfort, power and pickup and safety-related driver-assist features. As one example, the K5's interior design, workmanship, comfort and features send significantly stronger Cues of Quality than its competitors, providing a foundation for new owners to Trust and feel Confident about their Kia purchase."
"Mercedes-Benz models deliver Quality with all product attributes at significantly higher levels than most other luxury brands. Styling and innovation combined with performance and brand image all led to increased quality perceptions for the brand," notes Chris Chaney, Senior Vice President of Strategic Vision. "The AMG GT had the fewest customers reporting problems and a near-perfect score for quality in power and pickup. The right combination of styling, innovation and performance gave Mercedes-Benz owners the highest quality vehicles."
In addition to the Kia models, four other Hyundai Motor Corporation vehicles lead in their respective segments; the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Genesis GV70. The GV70 finished just ahead of last year's leader, the Mercedes-Benz GLC which moved to 2nd place.
While not as strong a showing as in previous years, several Domestic models also took the lead in their segments. This includes the Ford Mustang Coupe, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, Dodge Durango, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Tahoe.
Below is the full list of the 2022 Total Quality Award winners and scores:
Small Car
Mazda3 Sedan
561
Small Hatchback
Volkswagen Golf GTI
594
Small Alternate Powertrain (APT) Car
Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
538
Mid-Size Car
Kia K5
662
Mid-Size APT
Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV
553
Near-Luxury Car
Lexus IS Sedan
659
Near-Luxury APT Car
Tesla Model 3
609
Luxury Car
BMW 7-Series
639
Luxury Hatchback
Premium APT Car
Porsche Panamera
Mercedes-Benz EQS
627
621
Specialty Coupe
Ford Mustang Coupe
640
Premium Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT/GT S
684
Standard Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
634
Premium Convertible/Roadster
Porsche 911 Cabriolet
661
Standard Pickup
Hyundai Santa Cruz
578
Full-Size Pickup
Nissan Titan (LD)
591
Heavy Duty Pickup
GMC Sierra 2500/3500*
585
Entry SUV
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
588
Entry CUV
Kia Seltos*
581
Mid-Size SUV
Dodge Durango
598
Mid-Size CUV
GMC Acadia
588
APT Utility
Full-Size Utility
Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid
Chevrolet Tahoe
585
661
Near-Luxury Utility
Genesis GV70
645
Luxury SUV
Mercedes-Benz G-Class*
682
Luxury CUV
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
692
Premium APT Utility
Audi e-tron Sportback
615
Minivan
Kia Carnival
521
*2021 Winner
Strategic Vision is an international consulting and advisory service organization that focuses on understanding and predicting advocacy, conquest and loyalty according to consumers' personal values and decision-making structures. Strategic Vision's 28th annual Total Quality Impact (TQI) report is based on results from the New Vehicle Experience Study® (NVES) surveying over 112,078 new vehicle buyers after the first 90 days of ownership. It incorporates the impact of problems with the vehicle as well as the drivers' analytical and emotional evaluations of quality. For further information or interview requests please contact Alexander Edwards or Christopher Chaney at (858) 576-7141, or visit our website at www.strategicvision.com.
