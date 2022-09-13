ISG Moves Across the River to Support Growth and Enhance Client Services

Top 500 ENR Firm to Further Waterloo's Downtown Development Renaissance

WATERLOO, Iowa, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off of development momentum within the City of Waterloo, ISG is now the primary tenant of Art Bloc, a new mixed-use residential building overlooking the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo. ISG—a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm—reimagined the second level interior, designing a state-of-the-art office build-out to facilitate collaboration and communication and improve operational efficiencies.

www.is-grp.com (PRNewswire)

One of ISG's 11 locations, the new Waterloo office features an elevated plaza and outdoor patio adjacent to the River Loop Amphitheatre, a hotspot for live music and events. Just steps away, employees can easily access Waterloo's extensive trail network, a popular riverfront amenity.

"We are excited to be situated along Waterloo's vibrant waterfront and be a part of the area's revitalization. ISG has been involved in several major downtown renovation projects, including the Waterloo Convention Center and Best Western Hotel, and is excited to add to the positive story of Waterloo's regional resurgence," says Cody Vanasse, ISG Architectural Group Leader.

Since 2018, ISG has continued to invest in Waterloo and the Cedar Valley by not only recruiting staff to the area but supporting local communities. From staff count and community initiatives to the design of transformative local projects, ISG continues to grow its presence in Waterloo. For five consecutive years, Zweig Group has named ISG among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work, and market excellence leader in the United States. In 2021, the firm jumped 56 spots to 250 on the Engineering News Record magazine Top 500 Design Firms list.

"We strongly believe that growth, whether within our firm or community, requires leadership, culture, and great places to perform work. ISG is looking to add top talent to our Waterloo office and feel that is best accomplished in the downtown Art Bloc location with dedicated, local leadership," states Derek Johnson, PE, ISG Executive Vice President.

ISG prides itself on giving back to the community with its time, talent, and resources. Several members of the Waterloo office team hold leadership positions on boards and committees for Main Street Waterloo, Grow Cedar Valley, and Partners in Education. Additionally, a spacious conference room in the new office is available as a resource for community groups to meet.

In 2023, ISG will celebrate 50 years of making a difference for its clients, communities, and its team. Starting as a small office and growing to over 450 employees across four states, ISG is dedicated to forging a legacy of sustainable growth and looks forward to positively impacting the Waterloo community and surrounding region.

About ISG

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 49 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 450+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

Media Contact

Abby Gram, Director of Marketing

Abby.Gram@ISGInc.com

952.426.0699

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ISG