InventHelp Inventor Develops Handcuff Sanitizer (HTT-7275)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an experienced nurse in a correctional facility and I thought there should be a way to sanitize handcuffs between inmate patients," said an inventor, from Little Rock, Ark., "so I invented the HANDCUFF AUTO CLAVE. My design would help to maintain cleaner health standards in various facilities that serve and treat inmates/prisoners."

The invention provides an effective way to clean and sterilize handcuffs between uses. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of disease or infection between inmates/prisoners. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances sanitation. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for correctional facilities, police, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HTT-7275, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

