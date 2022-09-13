FLEX LOGIX UNVEILS FIRST AI INTEGRATED MINI-ITX SYSTEM TO SIMPLIFY EDGE AND EMBEDDED AI DEPLOYMENT

InferX Hawk AI system reduces time to market, risk and costs with an AI Mini-ITX x86 system for new edge AI appliances and a drop-in upgrade for existing solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., supplier of high performance and efficient edge AI inference accelerators and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, today announced the InferX™ Hawk – a hardware and software-ready mini-ITX x86 system designed to help customers quickly and easily customize, build and deploy edge and embedded AI systems. The InferX Hawk system includes the Flex Logix InferX X1 AI accelerator chip, AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R2314 SoC, InferX Runtime software, and the EasyVision platform running Linux or Windows to deliver an integrated low power, high-performance AI system.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 delivers performance per watt efficiency using "Zen+" core architecture and Radeon™ Graphics. With the Hawk mini-ITX solution, customers can save over six months of hardware and software development time, additional system costs and power over NVIDIA and other solutions.

"Adding AI inference to a product can be a revenue-generating game changer and being able to leverage an established industry standard accelerates development and time-to-market," said Barrie Mullins, VP of Product Management for Flex Logix. "The InferX Hawk system is an out-of-the-box solution that delivers increased performance, lower power and decreased costs over NVIDIA and other competitive solutions."

"We designed our Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series to deliver the performance and functionality needed for emerging AI and machine learning applications," said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Adaptive & Embedded Computing Group at AMD. "Whether a customer is designing an industrial application, thin client, or mini-PCs, the ability to have high performance at optimized power and great graphics is a key competitive advantage."

Target Markets

The InferX Hawk system is designed for a wide range of smart vision and video applications, many that are traditionally based on Windows. The Hawk system now offers edge AI developers flexibility to meet their customer needs with their operating system of choice and enables:

Safety and Security

Manufacturing and Industrial Optical Inspection

Traffic and Parking Management

Retail

Healthcare

Agriculture

Robotics

The Hawk Advantage

The Hawk system leverages Flex Logix's InferX accelerator, which is the industry's most efficient AI inference chip for edge systems, offering a price/performance advantage over existing edge inference solutions. Customers using Hawk can also take advantage of Flex Logix's EasyVision platform that provides ready-to-use models that are trained to perform the most common object detection capabilities such as hard-hat detection, people counting, face mask detection and license plate recognition.

Below are a few high-level technical features of the InferX Hawk system.

Processing:

Dual InferX X1 accelerators

AMD Quad-core Zen+ @ 2.1GHz

Hexa-core Radeon Vega GPU

Video Codec Accelerator inc. H.264, HEVC (H.265), VP9

Standard Mini-ITX Form Factor

2x DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 32GB capacity

Standard I/O:

Dual Gigabit Ethernet

2xUSB 3.1, 2 USB 2.0 all type A

1xUSB 3.2 type C

2xDisplay Port

Dual COM ports

Storage:

M.2 M Key for NVMe SSD and SATA

M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi/LTE support

Internal SATA Gen3 connector

TDP Power:

25W – 40W based on performance

Typical power is workload dependent

Dimensions:

6.7" x 6.7" Mini ITX

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX™ X1 is the industry's most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, and others. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has offices in Austin, Texas and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com .

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Flex Logix is a registered trademark and InferX is a trademark of Flex Logix, Inc.

