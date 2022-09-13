Equifax Launches New Reemployment Services

Reemployment Solution Helps Separated Employees Get Back to Work More Quickly While Helping to Reduce Unemployment Costs for Employers

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) announced the launch of Reemployment Services to help separated employees get back to work more quickly and reduce unemployment costs for employers, helping alleviate stress for employees and employers alike. Equifax Workforce Solutions is the first unemployment cost management provider to offer reemployment solutions to employer customers.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), it takes individuals an average of 22 weeks to find their next job, which can often threaten the employees' financial security and leave the employer with additional costs associated with unemployment benefits, loss of community goodwill and employment disputes. By leveraging Reemployment Services from Equifax, employers can help support employee morale, offer a more positive offboarding experience and help mitigate costs associated with unemployment benefits.

"Today's savvy employers increasingly understand the importance of providing a positive employee experience that begins with onboarding and continues all the way through offboarding. It's not only good for business, but it's the 'right' thing to do," said Scott Maxfield, Vice President and General Manager for Offboarding Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "Our new Reemployment Services take our current post-employment offerings a step further, going beyond the traditional offboarding process to help set transitioning employees up for future success. Employers can not only use it to help manage unemployment costs, but also to help protect brand and market reputation."

Reemployment Services offers multiple options for employers. Two of the key service offerings include proactive one-on-one personalized job coaching, which focuses on helping support job seekers and meeting them where they are, and a Reemployment Training Platform, equipped with robust job search capabilities, including a video mock interview tool, personality profile, step-by-step resume builder, and detailed progress reporting.

Equifax Workforce Solutions provides employers with services in support of the full employee lifecycle: from pre-employment to active employment to post-employment. In the post-employment space, that service offering includes Unemployment Cost Management services, the recently launched Offboarding Forms Solution , and the new Reemployment Services, which will be available to clients starting in the fourth quarter of 2022.

