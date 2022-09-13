Dutch Bros and customers to raise funds for local youth

On Buck for Kids Day, Dutch Bros will donate $1 from every drink sold to local youth organizations

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Sept. 16, Dutch Bros Coffee will partner with customers to raise money for local youth organizations throughout the nation. The drive-thru coffee company will donate $1 from every drink sold to organizations dedicated to supporting local youth initiatives.

"Dutch Bros knows how important it is to support the youth of our communities," said Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros. "We're excited to partner with our customers and communities to make a difference for future generations."

Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day each year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure communities benefit directly.

"We're so grateful for the opportunity to give back to our communities and support some really amazing organizations who create a better future for kids and families," said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros. "Last year, we raised more than $697,000 company-wide. This year, we look forward to having our customers join us in making a massive difference, so we can donate even more!"

This year, Buck for Kids partners include Boys and Girls Club of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and more.

