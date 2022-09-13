Digital Federal Credit Union Doubles Loan Volume with Blue Sage

Largest credit union in New England achieves 85% boost in loan productivity since adopting digital, end-to-end platform

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sage Solutions, LLC, developers of the mortgage industry's leading browser-based, end-to-end mortgage lending system, announced that Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU), the largest credit union in New England, has achieved an 85% boost in loan productivity since implementing the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform last year.

While higher interest rates are curtailing many lenders' businesses, during the first six months of 2022, DCU doubled its loan volume using the Blue Sage platform. In addition to purchase loans, DCU is now using Blue Sage for home equity loans, including home equity lines of credit (HELOCs).

DCU, which has more than 1 million members and manages more than $9.9 billion in assets, chose Blue Sage to replace its loan origination and point-of-sale (POS) software, which was built on older technology and could not be easily integrated with the credit union's other mortgage-related systems. The older platforms were much more disjointed, creating an inconsistent borrower experience for members.

With the highly configurable Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform, DCU was able to centralize all its mortgage-related technology and create a highly engaged, seamless user experience for its loan officers and borrowers. More importantly, DCU was able to accelerate its loan production and close more loans faster while reducing overtime costs.

"With Blue Sage, we are finally leveraging automation to its fullest potential," said Jason Sorochinsky, DCU's vice president of mortgage lending. "Blue Sage gave us more than 70 automated processes, including automated tools that help our members apply for loans on their own. As the hub of our mortgage ecosystem, the Blue Sage platform is the perfect complement to our ongoing digital transformation efforts and has made loan production completely frictionless—and our loan officers are happier than ever, too."

"We are delighted that our technology has helped DCU achieve such success in spite of today's rather tough lending environment," said Carmine Cacciavillani, president and founder of Blue Sage. "Because the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform is built on modern technology, delivered through the cloud, and can be customized for any credit union or lender's business, it's the perfect system for any market. We look forward to continuing to work with DCU and ensuring their long-term success."

About Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU)



Digital Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for our members. DCU was chartered in October of 1979. Since then, DCU has been chosen as the credit union for more than 700 companies and organizations. DCU serves more than one million members and their families in all 50 states. For additional information, visit www.dcu.org.

About Blue Sage Solutions



Blue Sage is an innovative, cloud-based digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders that provides a superior lending experience for every borrower. The company's technology is 100 percent browser-based and provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel. All Blue Sage solutions include mobile applications and are delivered through a secure, fully managed cloud service. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com.

