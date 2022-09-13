Commaris Announces Partnership with Silvus Technologies

Silvus to provide command and control communications infrastructure for high-speed data and high-resolution video downlinks

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commaris™, a brand of Terrafugia, Inc. delivering uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations, today announces its partnership with Silvus Technologies to integrate Silvus StreamCaster radios into its SEEKER UAV. The partnership will provide reliable bi-directional UAV command & control communication for high-speed data and high-resolution video downlinks in unpredictable environments for its customers. Silvus StreamCaster radios robust frequency and proprietary networking protocols provide a self-healing, self-forming mesh network that self-optimizes, requiring no operator involvement.

"We are very excited to launch our new partnership with Silvus Technologies and leverage their groundbreaking communications solutions for high bandwidth video, command and control, health, and telemetry data that will enable our SEEKER UAV to deliver unprecedented throughput, range, and robustness to UGV and UAV communication scenarios, from air to ground to sea," said Fred Bedard, Director of Sales and Marketing at Commaris.

As the world's leading developer of advanced tactical MIMO and MANET communication systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping the tactical wireless communications landscape. Silvus StreamCaster radios deliver unmatched range, throughput, and mobility across challenging environments and continually focuses on improving the size, weight, power, and cost, all while introducing the next generation of features and capabilities.

"We're proud to partner with Commaris to deliver our StreamCaster radios and advanced MN-MIMO waveform technology to their SEEKER UAV to support their platforms utilization across multiple industries," said Paul Blackham, Silvus Director, Unmanned Systems. "Through this collaboration with Commaris, we are proud to be providing reliable communications to end-users for a variety of applications, expanding our reach as we continue to support an increasing number of mission-critical operations."

The SEEKER's innovative, electric, fixed-wing/VTOL hybrid aircraft is designed to perform a wide variety of commercial inspection operations, including law enforcement, border security and surveillance, long-line inspections, surveying and mapping, and more. It has a long-endurance capability, with up to three or more hours of flight time without a battery change, and it supports multiple payload configurations of up to 10 pounds at a top speed of over 75 mph.

To learn more about Silvus Technologies and to get in touch, please visit www.silvustechnologies.com/. If interested in partnering with Commaris or becoming a reseller of the SEEKER UAV, please visit www.Commaris.com.

About Commaris

Commaris ™, a brand of Terrafugia, Inc., delivers unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations in power, gas, oil, mapping, agriculture, security, and more. Its flagship UAV, the SEEKER, provides industry-leading flight times with ultra-low noise output, fast and precise vertical takeoff and landing, and dual-GPS systems with automated route planning. The SEEKER's large payload-carrying capability is customizable with a variety of modular options, such as a 30x optical zoom EO/IR camera for inspection, a 120-megapixel high-resolution camera for terrain mapping and 3D modeling, a six-band multispectral camera designed for precision agriculture analysis, a LiDAR system, a laser methane sensor, or a corona discharge sensor, most of which will feature the ability to stream data to the operator in near-real time. Terrafugia and Commaris are members of the Geely Technology Group. For more information on Commaris, please visit https://commaris.com/

About Silvus Technologies

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission-critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers. To learn more, visit https://silvustechnologies.com/.

