CDS Launches Data Center Modernization Assessment Service, Built on Industry-First Comparison & Reporting Engine

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today launched its new Data Center Modernization Assessment Service, aimed at helping organizations understand and realize their potential for cost savings as hardware refresh cycles become longer and modernization initiatives need funding.

Powered by unique automation, an extension of the CDS Raytrix MVS platform, the Data Center Modernization Assessment Service is built on CDS' industry-first comparison and reporting engine, which:

Accepts data center inventory by model and type of system for servers, storage and networking

Matches system models and serial numbers across an extensive, multi-vendor database

Identifies the type, age, EoSL (end of service life) status and support costs

Produces an interactive report analyzing the infrastructure by age and savings opportunities

Daniel Newton, CEO of CDS, said, "Hardware refresh cycles are getting longer, and aging systems are holding back IT modernization. With these new capabilities, CDS and our partners can quickly identify opportunities for organizations to unlock savings in older enterprise systems and help fund strategic initiatives to meet the rising demands of their customers."

According to the Uptime Institute, 50% of all data center system refreshes are occurring after five years. More than 90% of systems in the average data center today are three years old or older. While server units outnumber storage arrays, storage is the largest area for savings because of its much higher acquisition cost, accounting for nearly 70% of the potential savings in hardware maintenance.

MVS can save customers at least 20% on systems that are between 3 and 4 years old and 50% or greater on systems that are 5 years old or older.

"Aligning system age and criticality with cost of support maintenance across the data center estate -- storage, servers and network devices -- is key to data center cost optimization," Newton continued. "No one has the breadth of coverage or the technology engine that we do to assess these opportunities and help customers cash in on them."

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

