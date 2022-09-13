CBX Software Partners with Higg to Facilitate Sustainable Product Development

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CBX Software, the retail industry's foremost provider of extended product lifecycle management and global supply chain management solutions, has partnered with Higg, the sustainability insights platform, to integrate environmental sustainability data directly into CBX Cloud.

Used by more than 500 brands and tens of thousands of suppliers, Higg collects and integrates social and environmental sustainability data, enabling businesses to measure and manage key impact areas such as carbon emissions, water usage, waste, and labor conditions.

"To scale solutions that address climate change, it's important for Higg to integrate with PLM leaders like CBX to continue providing science-backed data to support the apparel industry in improving its social and environmental impact," said Brian Tippy, Director of Partnerships – Technical Integrations, Higg.

The Higg integration with CBX provides the brands, retailers and suppliers that use CBX for product development, sourcing, quality and compliance with the data they need to meet ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards. One of the many benefits of this integration is the incorporation of Higg data into the CBX platform, providing businesses with greater visibility into their sustainability initiatives through one centralized platform.

"Our partnership with Higg is timely given that brands and retailers are rapidly improving their practices and reporting their progress toward meeting ESG standards," said Michael Hung, CEO of CBX Software. "Governments and consumers across the globe are demanding greater accountability and transparency into how and where products are made. We are happy to be part of the solution by helping brands and retailers work towards sourcing more responsibly."

