AVAIO Digital Names Laurance Lewis as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital today announced the appointment of Laurance Lewis as its Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Lewis will lead the commercialization efforts for AVAIO Digital's data centers, which includes managing the integrated sales and marketing function and providing site selection, strategy and development expertise. Mr. Lewis is a veteran in the data center industry and has a broad array of knowledge and real-world experience in the technical, legal, operational and commercial aspects of the data center industry at scale.

"AVAIO Digital is an impressive company that has strong ties to the financial and renewable energy industries and has secured a compelling portfolio of strategic, sustainable sites", said Mr. Lewis. "I look forward to working with the talented AVAIO Digital team, leading the company's commercialization efforts, and returning to my entrepreneurial roots at a pivotal time in AVAIO Digital's growth."

"Mr. Lewis's appointment will strengthen our ability to serve our clients and their needs. Mr. Lewis brings an impressive array of skills and a depth of knowledge that will ensure our data centers are successfully delivered to customers", said AVAIO partner Mark McComiskey.

Mr. Lewis has more than 20 years of executive experience in commercial real estate, data centers, fiber and wireless network acquisition, and leasing and development. Most recently, Mr. Lewis was a Regional Lead & Principal/Director of Site Selection & Acquisition for Microsoft Corporation. During his tenure at Microsoft, he led over $6 billion of data center leasing projects in the Americas and Europe. Mr. Lewis's remit included hyperscale data centers, Government and Sovereign data centers, and Edge data center leasing. He also played an integral role in Microsoft's community development initiatives, helping to launch the Chicago Area Broadband Initiative, a program focused on bridging the digital divide in underserved, urban areas. The program focused on environmental sustainability, workforce development and affordable broadband.

AVAIO Digital is a data center business managed by AVAIO Capital. AVAIO Capital is a build-to-core infrastructure investment firm led by professionals from investment, development, engineering, construction, and operating backgrounds. AVAIO Digital is pursuing build-to-suit development and construction of sustainable hyperscale data centers in North America and Europe. Funded by a $375 million equity commitment from a large investment manager with more than $25 billion of assets under management, AVAIO Digital has a pipeline of hyperscale projects already under development in the US, Canada and Western Europe representing over 400 MWs of capacity. More information can be found at www.avaiodigital.com.

