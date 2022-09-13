AINS General Counsel and Vice President of Partnerships Appointed to the National Archives and Records Administration's (NARA) Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Advisory Committee

Benjamin Tingo accepts appointment to committee charged with advising improvements to FOIA administration

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AINS, LLC, the leader in low-code, specialized case management software for government, today announced that Benjamin Tingo, General Counsel and Vice President of Partnerships, was appointed to the 2022-2024 NARA FOIA Advisory Committee. The FOIA Advisory Committee, comprised of FOIA experts from both inside and outside of government, fosters dialogue between the Federal Government and the requester community and develops recommendations for improving FOIA administration and proactive disclosures.

"The Freedom of Information Act is the cornerstone of our nation's commitment to transparency and a critical component of democratic participation in government. I'm honored by the appointment and look forward to finding innovative ways to make the FOIA process more efficient and effective for government professionals and the general public," said Tingo.

AINS has been a leading provider of FOIA solutions for more than 20 years, with more than 100 Federal customers across the US and Canada, and an unwavering commitment to helping agencies modernize their open government processes through the introduction of new technologies including electronic document review and artificial intelligence applications, and most recently, a partnership with Veritone to automate multimedia redactions.

"AINS is eager to collaborate with members of the FOIA Advisory Committee to improve government transparency and trust in public institutions. We look forward to expanding our commitment to the Federal FOIA community and contributing to the FOIA mission with new technologies and beyond," said Howard Langsam, Chief Executive Officer, AINS.

About AINS

AINS is a global provider of adaptive case management solutions and IT services for government customers. AINS' software enables organizations to streamline processes and automate diverse workflows. The Company's software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific government use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in the Washington, DC metro area.

