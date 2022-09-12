InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Moving/Packing Box System (DAL-191)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the moving service industry and I thought there could be a better way for people to indicate which room boxes should go," said an inventor, from Carrollton, Texas, "so we invented the COLOR MATCH MOVE. Our design offers an improved alternative to handwritten labels and opening the boxes to determine where they belong."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to organize and label moving and packing boxes. In doing so, it eliminates the need for packaging tape and traditional labels. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates confusion as to where the boxes should go. The invention features a practical design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

