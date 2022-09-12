Fireblocks Surpasses $100 Million ARR Milestone, Cementing Its Status as SaaS Centaur

Joining a rare subset of startup unicorns with 9-figure recurring revenues, Fireblocks performance underscores digital asset adoption at scale in the Web3 economy

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks ( www.fireblocks.com ), an easy-to-use platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced today that its 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has surpassed $100 million just four years after the company's inception and three years since Fireblocks' first product went into market. This achievement places Fireblocks among a rare subset of SaaS unicorns — including Slack and Twilio — that have reached this coveted valuation milestone in less than five years.

Founded on a mission to enable every business to easily and securely support digital assets and cryptocurrencies, Fireblocks' explosive growth runs congruent to the overwhelming interest in decentralized finance, blockchain, and Web3 technologies from the world's largest banks, consumer brands, gaming companies, fintechs, startups, and enterprises.

"For the digital asset industry, 2022 has been a year of consolidation as well as tremendous growth," said Fireblocks Co-founder and CEO, Michael Shaulov. "We saw an unprecedented volume of new market entrants, including fintechs, Web3 startups, banks, and PSPs. Because of Fireblocks' MPC custody and treasury management technology, which has become one of the most fundamental pieces of infrastructure for the digital asset ecosystem, we have seen first-hand the innovation happening among fintechs, Web3 start-ups, banks, and PSPs who are diligently bringing new digital asset products to market. We will continue growing our secure and scalable product suites to meet this market demand and support every business joining the decentralized economy."

"Fireblocks' growth is a testament to the quality of its product and the dedication of the team building it," said Michelle Bailhe, Partner at Sequoia. "As crypto becomes increasingly integrated into global financial infrastructure, Fireblocks will continue to grow in importance, enabling businesses to deliver secure crypto products for customers around the world, ranging from crypto and fintech startups to large financial institutions."

Fireblocks is the only platform that eliminates a single point of failure and insulates digital assets from cyberattacks, internal collusion, and human error using a patent-pending multi-layer security approach. As digital assets and crypto enter into mainstream consciousness, Fireblocks' MPC-CMP technology has become widely adopted by some of the world's most recognized institutions and cutting-edge start-ups such as BNP Paribas, Six Digital Exchange, ANZ Bank, FIS, Checkout.com, MoonPay, Animoca Brands, and Wirex. In 2022, over 1,500 organizations deployed Fireblocks' technology to protect customer and investor funds, strengthen digital asset security, and streamline day-to-day crypto operations.

"Essentially, businesses — from startups to enterprises — reach out to Fireblocks in order to maximize security in their technology stack so that they may focus on their core competencies: building innovative services and products for their customers while maintaining agility and the ability to react quickly to headwinds," said Idan Ofrat, Fireblocks' Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder. "As we look to the future, we are committed to delivering the same secure, easy-to-use and scalable solution for emerging market entrants and use cases such as stablecoin issuance, NFT treasury management, and crypto payments."

"Fireblocks offers critical infrastructure for a wide range of companies looking to build out digital asset operations, including games, fintechs, banks and more," said Arjun Balaji, an Investment Partner with Paradigm. "At Paradigm, we're committed to supporting organizations like Fireblocks that empower developers and ultimately make Web3 more user-friendly and secure."

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,500 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $3 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

