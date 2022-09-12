Fierce Biotech Names Amphista Therapeutics as One of its "Fierce 15" Biotech Companies of 2022

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphista Therapeutics, a leader in next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) approaches, today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2022's Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry.

Amphista is a world leading next-generation Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) company with the mission to unlock the full therapeutic potential of TPD by addressing the limitations of first-generation approaches. Amphista advantages include: targeting of a non-cereblon component with a more consistent expression profile that enables increased tissue reach, broader disease applicability and potentially greater clinical efficacy. This mechanistic approach, leveraging an essential protein, offers the potential for reduced clinical resistance. Amphista's TPD therapeutics are designed to be drug-like molecules with oral bioavailability and the potential for CNS penetration. Amphista has built a strong IP foundation for the platform including its proprietary warheads, forming the basis of a true platform approach to TPD.

Nicki Thompson, CEO of Amphista, said "We are delighted to be selected as a 'Fierce 15' company in a year where we have made outstanding progress in advancing our proprietary Eclipsys™ platform and therapeutic portfolio and in expansion of our world-leading team. This also comes in a year where our technology has been further recognized and validated by our strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies Merck Healthcare, a division of Merck, and Bristol Myers Squibb worth more than $2 billion. We remain dedicated to advancing our ground-breaking science with the potential to open up this exciting modality by delivering medicines to patients across a wider range of diseases."

Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position. The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 450,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.

About Amphista Therapeutics

Amphista Therapeutics is focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases including cancer. The company is applying its proprietary Amphista degrader platform to advance new approaches in targeted protein degradation (TPD) that address the challenges faced by earlier stage TPD research and to realise the full therapeutic potential of this transformational approach. Founded by Advent Life Sciences, Amphista is a spin-out of TPD expert Professor Alessio Ciulli's labs at the University of Dundee. The company has raised over $60M to date and is funded by leading life science investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, Advent Life Sciences, BioMotiv and Eli Lilly & Company.

CONTACTS:

