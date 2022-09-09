THOUSANDS OF GOOD DEEDS HONOR 9/11 VICTIMS THROUGH 20th ANNUAL PAY IT FORWARD 9/11

Striving to restore unity through personal kindness connections with strangers

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every September 11th, Pay It Forward 9/11 encourages Americans to perform three good deeds during Eleven Days of Kindness as a way to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Pay It Forward 9/11 was inspired by the people of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland (then pop. 9,000). The compassionate Canadians selflessly provided food, clothing and shelter to 7,000 stranded airline passengers from 90 countries who were diverted there when US airspace was closed. This story and the resulting charity are one of the true 9/11 stories conveyed by the writers of the Broadway musical Come From Away.

By encouraging random acts of kindness, this movement has reached 12 countries and growing during the #11Days of Kindness Sept. 1-11. For example, on Friday, September 9, business owners in New York City and Los Angeles will distribute cash to their employees to empower them to pay it forward.

"When we founded this charity in 2002, the words 'United We Stand' were pervasive worldwide. Twenty years later, we are far from united," says Kevin Tuerff, founder. "We said we would never forget the lives lost on 9/11. By focusing on the theme of unity and kindness, we are inspiring others to honor their lives by performing a good deed for someone who looks, acts, or thinks differently than themselves."

Participation in 11 Days of Kindness & Unity is spreading globally. In New York City, a coalition of faith-based organizations and companies already provided free coffee to strangers walking through Union Square. In Austin, an executive at Dell Technologies worked with colleagues to donate 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to elementary school students, and prompted students to write thank you letters to their teachers. For more tips, visit www.PayItForward911.org and add your community's heart on our global Map of Kindness.

Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is supported by generous individual donors and sponsored by the writers and producers of Come From Away musical, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Gallin & Son, UFCU, Dell Technologies and Precise Communications.

