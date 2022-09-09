ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP Announces Change of Auditor to Prager Metis CPAs, LLC

XI'AN, China, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP ("EUBG" or the "Company") (OTCBB: EUBG), a digital marketing consulting company, announced that it has changed its auditors from Centurion ZD CPA & Co. ("CZD" or "Former Auditor") to Prager Metis CPAs, LLC ("PragerMetis" or "Successor Auditor") effective September 7, 2022.

On September 7, 2022, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (the "Company") dismissed its independent accountant, Centurion ZD CPA & Co. ("CZD"), an audit firm headquartered in Hong Kong.

On September 7, 2022, the Board of Directors, of the Company announces that it has appointed Prager Metis CPAs, LLC ("PragerMetis") as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year end December 31, 2022.

The report of independent registered public accounting firm of CZD regarding the Company's financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

About ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP is a digital marketing consultation company with its main operation in China, providing marketing consulting services to Chinese start-up companies. The company provides consulting services, sourcing and marketing services in China through its PRC subsidiary with support from its HK subsidiary. Its PRC subsidiary provides services aimed at connecting businesses with e-commerce platforms. The integrated service platform focuses on strategic marketing and consulting. The company's mission is to help start-up companies and small-size companies and guide these companies' founders in utilizing the company's digital marketing consulting plan to reach their business goals. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.eubggroup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

