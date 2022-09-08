Meijer Pharmacists Prepare to Administer Updated COVID-19 Boosters Adding flu and other vaccines a great start to planning for the holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer pharmacists say our new lifestyles – hybrid work routines, classrooms, and after-school activities – combined with lower immunity thresholds means keeping up to date with vaccinations is important as families begin to plan for the holiday season.

Pharmacists at the Midwestern retailer suggest scheduling the updated COVID-19 booster, which targets the most commonly circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron strains and is now available at Meijer pharmacies. Other vaccines, including flu shots, can be scheduled at the same time and are an important way for families to protect themselves and those around them throughout the fall and winter months.

"The pace of our household routines began to increase with the return to school and will extend through the holidays into the new year," said Jackie Morse, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. "Combining your flu and other vaccinations when receiving your updated COVID-19 booster not only saves time but can have real benefit as we look forward to spending time with friends or attending concerts, sporting events, and family gatherings."

All Meijer pharmacies across the Midwest are now offering the updated booster vaccine, as well as vaccines for shingles, pneumonia, whooping cough, meningitis, tetanus and others.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, text "COVID" or "flu" to 75049, visit Clinic.Meijer.com, or call your local Meijer pharmacy.

According to CDC guidance, all Meijer vaccinators wear masks and follow specific protocols to disinfect all surfaces and areas where shots are administered between each patient. Customers are required to wear masks during the vaccination's administration. Most Meijer pharmacies have private consultation rooms where patients can receive their immunizations.

Depending on age, health status and state regulations, Meijer offers a variety of vaccine options. For more information on the different kinds of vaccines and the importance of the flu shot, please refer to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccinations at Meijer may also count as prescription credits in the mPerks Pharmacy Rewards Program, which allows customers to earn savings on future purchases in the store.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

