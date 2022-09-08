Embrace Home Loans to Host Grand Opening of Expanded Melville, NY Branch

Long Island-based branch moving to new, larger office space, adding loan officers

—Event with refreshments will be held on Thursday, September 15 from 3-7 pm—

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announces that the company's Melville, New York branch is hosting a grand opening of its new, larger office on September 15, 2022. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

The new office will help accommodate the branch's growing team, said Branch Manager Ralph Murciano. He is recruiting more loan officers and branch development associates for the Melville branch.

"We have a wide variety of mortgage loans to meet all of our borrowers' home financing needs, "Murciano said. "That includes loan programs for first-time homebuyers, simplified Jumbo loans and loans with extended rate locks. At the event, my team and I are excited to see our current contacts and to meet with new people, including real estate agents and other professionals, as well as local homeowners and homebuyers."

Melville is located in the geographic center of Long Island at the intersection of the Long Island Expressway and the Northern State Parkway, making the new offices a convenient location for Melville and surrounding towns, Murciano added.

Details of the grand opening are as follows:

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022 Time: 3 pm-7 pm Location: 425 Broadhollow Road, Suite 400, Melville, New York, 11747

Visit Orange Carpet Event for more details and to view a map of the new Melville branch location.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized 17 times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

