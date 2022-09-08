CME Group to Launch E-mini Nasdaq-100 Tuesday and Thursday Weekly Options on October 3

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will expand its suite of E-mini Nasdaq-100 options with the launch of Tuesday and Thursday Weekly options on October 3, pending regulatory review. These new weekly options contracts will complement the existing Monday, Wednesday and Friday Weeklies, End-of-Month and Quarterly options on Nasdaq-100 futures.

"As demand for additional short-dated equity options continues to grow, we are expanding the number of weekly expiries to allow our clients to hedge or trade with enhanced flexibility and precision around major market-moving events," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group. "The addition of Tuesday and Thursday Weekly options also builds on our longstanding partnership with Nasdaq and provides another way for traders to access our deep, liquid underlying Nasdaq-100 futures markets."

"The Nasdaq-100 index has provided investors with exposure to the world's most innovative companies for over 35 years," said Sean Wasserman, Vice President and Global Head of Index & Advisor Solutions at Nasdaq. "We're pleased to be continuing our work with CME Group to expand the weekly options supporting investors with innovative tools to customize their investments and risk management."

Interest and trading activity around E-mini Nasdaq-100 options continues to grow. Year-to-date, E-mini Nasdaq-100 Monday, Wednesday and Friday Weekly options average daily volume is 29.4K contracts, representing a 66% increase year-over-year.

For more information on E-mini Nasdaq-100 Weekly options, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/nasdaqweeklyoptions.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

