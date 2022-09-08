Brown Edwards Ranked Twice Nationally as a Top Accounting Firm

ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Edwards has been named among the nation's Top 100 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting and a Top 50 construction accounting firm by Construction Executive Magazine.

Brown Edwards is a full-service regional accounting firm with offices in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee. We are proud to support a wide-range of industries throughout the Mid-Atlantic, including automobile dealerships, construction, credit unions, education, employee benefits, energy, financial institutions, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, state and local government, real estate, and not-for-profit organizations. www.BEcpas.com (PRNewswire)

For the 6th year in a row, Brown Edwards has been recognized as a top accounting firm on the INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Top 100 List, moving up five spots on the list this year to number 73.

The IPA 500 recognizes the top U.S.-based accounting firms and is the most comprehensive list of North American public accounting firms available. IPA annually ranks the largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on participating firms' net revenues.

"Through our strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives, we continue to expand our geographic reach and broaden our client services in key industry niches. While this two-pronged effort benefited us in the IPA rankings, our continued growth is, more importantly, attributable to the ongoing commitment and client-focused service that our Partners and Associates bring to our clients. Even as we now can bring the resources of a Top 75 firm to our clients, we are still committed to being accessible and available when they need us," states CEO Jason Hartman.

Now in its 20th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its July/August 2022 issue, CE published a comprehensive ranking of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™ in the nation, featuring breakouts and analysis. Brown Edwards ranked number 38 this year and in addition to the overall ranking, tied for fourth for the total number of CCIFPs, with twelve team members carrying this distinction.

The Brown Edwards construction practice has been dedicated to serving the construction industry since 1967. Today, we aide general contractors, engineers, architects, construction managers, civil and heavy highway construction companies, mechanical and electrical contractors, plumbing contractors, and other specialty-trade contractors. Our firm specializes in assurance, tax planning, tax compliance, bidding and estimating, rate setting, litigation, mergers and acquisition, WIP management, and advising on other significant industry matters.

