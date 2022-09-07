Rexford Industrial Announces $339 million of Acquisitions

– Acquires Seven Properties for $339 Million within Prime Infill Southern California Submarkets –

– Year-to-Date Investments Total $2.0 Billion –

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, today announced the acquisition of seven industrial properties for an aggregate purchase price of $338.9 million. The purchases were funded using a combination of cash on hand and the Company's line of credit.

"These investments demonstrate Rexford Industrial's unique ability to create value and drive accretive cash flow growth by leveraging our value-add industrial property expertise and proprietary access to well-located, off-market investment opportunities within infill Southern California, the nation's largest and most sought-after industrial market," stated Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "Our deep market penetration enables a highly selective approach to capital allocation, demonstrated by our $2.0 billion of investments year-to-date and pipeline of over $200 million of additional investments under contract or accepted offer, which are projected to generate stabilized return on investment well in-excess of market yields. The Company is favorably positioned with a low-leverage balance sheet to deliver long-term value creation for our shareholders through the execution of our internal and external growth strategies."

In July, August and September, through off-market transactions, the Company acquired:

2880 E. Ana Street , Rancho Dominguez , located within the LA – South Bay submarket for $34.6 million or $213 per land square foot. Following the near-term lease expiration, the Company intends to redevelop the 3.7-acre site into an industrial outdoor storage yard. The investment generates an initial 4.1% unlevered cash yield and is projected to grow to an unlevered stabilized cash yield on total investment of 5.2%. According to CBRE, the vacancy rate in the 220 million square foot LA – South Bay submarket was 0.9% at the end of the second quarter 2022.



17909 and 17929 S. Susana Road, Rancho Dominguez , located within the LA – South Bay submarket for $26.1 million , or $245 per land square foot. The 57,376 square foot, two building property is situated on 2.5 acres and leased at rents estimated to be 45% below current market rates. Upon expiration of the short-term leaseback, the Company intends to redevelop the site into a best-in-class low coverage logistics facility. The investment generates an initial 2.7% unlevered cash yield and is projected to grow to an unlevered stabilized cash yield on total investment of 5.1%.



21022 - 21034 S. Figueroa Street , Carson, located within the LA – South Bay submarket for $24.2 million , or $473 per square foot. The 51,185 square foot, single-tenant Class-A building is located in close proximity to the I-110 and I-405 freeways and the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach . The investment is projected to generate a 4.2% unlevered stabilized cash yield on total investment.



3901 Via Oro, Long Beach , located within the LA – South Bay submarket for $20.0 million , or $146 per land square foot. At lease expiration, the Company intends to redevelop the fully occupied, industrial-zoned land site with a new 74,000 square foot Class-A industrial building. The site features immediate access to the I-405 and I-710 freeways and is strategically located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach . The investment generates an initial 4.3% unlevered cash yield and is projected to grow to a 5.0% unlevered stabilized cash yield on total investment.



920 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Wilmington , located within the LA – South Bay submarket for $100.0 million , or $271 per land square foot. The 148,186 square foot low coverage, port adjacent logistics facility is situated on 8.5 acres along the overweight container trucking corridor and is leased to a single tenant through a long-term sale leaseback. The investment generates an initial 4.1% unlevered cash yield on total investment, growing over time by 4.0% annual contractual increases.



6000-6052 and 6027-6029 Bandini Boulevard, Commerce and Bell, respectively, located within the LA – Central submarket for $91.5 million , or $501 per square foot. The two fully occupied Class-A buildings total 182,782 square feet on 10.1 acres and are leased at rents estimated to be 35% below current market rates. Upon lease expiration, the Company intends to drive accretive cash flow growth through the renewal of existing tenants or the re-lease following a value-add repositioning plan. The investment generates an initial 2.4% unlevered cash yield and is projected to grow to a 4.8% unlevered stabilized cash yield on total investment. According to CBRE, the vacancy rate in the 271 million square foot LA – Central submarket was 0.8% at the end of the second quarter 2022.



A three-building industrial portfolio in the City of Industry, located within the San Gabriel Valley submarket for $42.5 million , or $374 per square foot. The 113,733 square foot portfolio of fully occupied, Class-A single-tenant buildings, is leased at rents estimated to be 50% below current market rates. The initial 2.4% unlevered cash yield is projected to grow to an unlevered stabilized cash yield on total investment of 5.5%. According to CBRE, the vacancy rate in the 160 million square foot San Gabriel Valley submarket was 0.5% at the end of the second quarter 2022.

