MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-FIRST "HEROES SAIL FREE" PROGRAM

Cruise Line Honoring Active Military and Veterans, First Responders, and Educators with free cruise fare aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville at Sea, the floating island vacation offering the fun, escapism, and state of mind synonymous with the global lifestyle brand, today announced its new groundbreaking "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program, inviting U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators to enjoy one free cruise fare to the Bahamas. A first for the cruise industry, this unprecedented offer invites these frontline heroes to enjoy a microvacation to the islands. The program is coordinated through a partnership with GovX.com, the largest military and government e-commerce site exclusively for military and first responders.

Active Military and Veterans, First Responders, Educators receive free cruise fare on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

"Welcome aboard heroes, with a big Fins Up thank you for your service," said singer, songwriter, and best-selling author, Jimmy Buffett. "Now we feel honored to serve you—at sea."

Margaritaville at Sea is the only cruise line operating 3-day, 2-night cruises sailing from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

"To show our sincere gratitude for their ongoing service, we wanted to offer these frontline heroes a chance to kick off their boots and work shoes and flip flop into a relaxing getaway," said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., President, and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "We hope a little downtime to recover from the demands of their day-to-day responsibilities is just what they need."

The cruise line's flagship vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, features gourmet food and beverage options, including JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, along with pools, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, among other services and amenities. The ship also offers onboard leisure activities and entertainment, including the Casino Margaritaville and Stars on the Water Theater, home to the "Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy's Ship Show," written and produced by Jimmy Buffett and acclaimed producer Frank Marshall.

"I'm happy to have Margaritaville at Sea join our mission to deliver the best deals and experiences for our incredible GovX members," said Alan Cole, CEO of GovX. "Americans who serve their country and communities deserve a well-earned vacation from time to time, and we're so grateful for this partnership."

To book their free cruise, U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators must visit MargaritavilleatSea.com/offers/heroessailfree/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Margaritaville at Sea

rochelle@hayworthpr.com

GovX

marketing@govx.com

View original content:

SOURCE Margaritaville at Sea