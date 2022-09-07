Letenda announces its first order for electric buses in the United States

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.

Letenda (CNW Group/Letenda Inc.) (PRNewswire)

These vehicles will be delivered to Green Mountain Transit (GMT) and Marble Valley Regional Transit District (MVRTD) and will be in service in the cities of Burlington and Rutland. These 4 vehicles are added to the 22 electric buses already in circulation or in the process of being supplied by pursuing the objective of reducing pollution. The Electrip's superior energy efficiency allows it to provide excellent performance in winter conditions, which was a major criterion in Letenda's selection. This decision also reflects the state of Vermont's goal to help companies trying to introduce more electric vehicle options to the U.S. market.

"We believe in the importance of supporting transit companies in their transition to the electrification of public transit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are proud to be part of the solution by supporting our customers: Green Mountain Transit (GMT) and Marble Valley Regional Transit District (MVRTD) as well as the state of Vermont in its efforts towards a zero emissions economy. Québec and the state of Vermont have a similar climate and proximity that invite an exceptional opportunity for collaboration," mentioned Mr. Nicolas Letendre, President and CEO of Letenda.

"Vermont is committed to combatting climate change and electrifying the transportation sector is an important piece of the puzzle. Vermont is proud to become the first recipient in the U.S of Letenda electric busses, which helps show our dedication to these efforts. It is critical that we show our commitment with the investments we choose to make. I want to thank our partners, including Letenda, for their work to build a greener future," said Phil Scott, Governor of Vermont.

"VTrans is excited to add four Letenda electric buses to our fleet, which already has four electric buses in use statewide and another 14 to be delivered soon. Green Mountain Transit and Marble Valley Regional Transit District will work together to procure these vehicles from Letenda, with delivery likely in 2023. We thank the Federal Transit Administration, our public transit providers, the regional utility companies, and Letenda for working toward our shared goals of decreasing pollution, improving the ridership experience, and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels," said Joe Flynn, Secretary of State of Vermont Agency of transportation.

"Congratulations to Québec-based Letenda for this first order in the United States. Vermont and Québec share more than a border, we share a vision for a greener future and a zero-emission transportation system. Thanks to this shared vision, companies in Québec and Vermont can grow together, innovate together and allow communities to prosper on both sides of the border," said Marie-Claude Francoeur, Québec Delegate to New England.

About Letenda

Letenda is a Québec-based zero-emission bus manufacturer founded in 2016 and propelled by its values of sustainability, innovation and collaborative spirit. Letenda works with all industry stakeholders to build a sustainable business and a product that is tailored to the needs of operators and passengers. Letenda's Electrip bus innovates through its superior energy efficiency, its unique geometry specially developed for electric propulsion and its manufacturing concept inspired by the aeronautics industry.

For more information on Letenda, visit www.letenda.com

The Electrip (CNW Group/Letenda Inc.) (PRNewswire)

