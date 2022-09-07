Great Place to Work® Names LendingClub One of the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored LendingClub as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™. With LendingClub becoming Great Place to Work® certified earlier this year, this is the first time LendingClub has been recognized on the Fortune list.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey, 89% of employees at LendingClub say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"LendingClub's culture and mission-based approach to financial services really sets us apart," said Tina Wilson, LendingClub's Chief People Officer. "As COVID has accelerated Americans' move to digital banking, LendingClub's mission to help our members on their path to financial health inspires us every day. Making this list shows how fulfilling that work is for our 1000+ LendingClubbers."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they were a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their roles are.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance."

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $75 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT:

For Investors: IR@lendingclub.com

Media Contact: Press@lendingclub.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation