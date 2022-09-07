Easter Seals Greater Houston Named NDIA National Digital Navigator Corps Grantee

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) announced today that Easter Seals Greater Houston will be one of 18 organizations that will launch the National Digital Navigator Corps.

The grant is part of a $10 million investment from Google.org , which will support the hiring of the community-based digital navigators alongside programmatic and technical support to further develop NDIA's digital navigator model for rural communities. Digital navigators at the 18 selected sub-grantee organizations, including at Easter Seals Greater Houston, will help thousands of residents to gain much-needed access to the internet, devices, and digital skills training.

Easter Seals Greater Houston will use the $389,000 grant to hire, train, and support a digital navigator, who will serve the community over a two-and-a-half year period. Expanding the capacity of BridgingApps with a rural digital navigator will enable ESGH to bring much-needed digital inclusion to some of the hardest to reach groups that could most benefit from support with broadband connectivity, device ownership, and digital skills to more fully participate in educational, economic, social, and civic opportunities.

"We are so grateful for NDIA's support of Easter Seals Greater Houston's BridgingApps Program to address the needs of our rural communities through Digital Navigators. Our community is stronger when we are all included." – Elise Hough, CEO, Easter Seals Greater Houston

"These grants are about more than just funding. By launching the National Digital Navigator Corps, we are extending the digital navigator model to areas of the United States lacking resources," said Angela Siefer, executive director of NDIA. "These digital navigators will open doors to residents to transform their lives by engaging in online opportunities, including education, workforce, citizen participation, and social activities."

The 18 National Digital Navigator Corps grantees are:

Alaska Federation of Natives, AK (Tribal-led)

Cayuse Native Solutions, OR (Tribal-led)

Cherokee Nation Tribe, OK (Tribal-led)

Community Broadband Action Network Corp, IA

Community Service Programs of West Alabama , Inc., AL

Computer Reach, PA

Easter Seals of Greater Houston , Inc., TX

Forest County Broadband Committee, WI (serving Tribal communities)

Gila River Broadcasting Corporation: Digital Connect Initiative, AZ (Tribal-led)

Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, OH

Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District, CA (Tribal-led)

Lummi Indian Business Council, WA (Tribal-led)

National Digital Equity Center, ME (serving Tribal communities)

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, OH

Pottsboro Area Public Library, TX

Pueblo of Jemez, NM (Tribal-led)

Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc., KY

Washington State University Extension Grays Harbor County, WA (serving Tribal communities)

About Easter Seals Greater Houston: As a lead affiliate in our national network of 67 affiliates in 48 states, Easter Seals Greater Houston impacts people where they need us most — school, work, home, and in the community — from the critical first five years of life onward. Each year we directly serve over 14,500 people, providing early childhood and therapy services, mental health, employment programs, adult day programs, Military and Veterans' services, and more.

For children and adults with disabilities, for veterans and seniors, and for families and caregivers through Harris and 16 surrounding counties, ESGH is leading the way to full equity and inclusion through life changing disability and community services. With the help of our community, we are reducing poverty and addressing financial stability; Improving health care and employment, and empowering people of all ages and abilities to be full and equal participants in our community. Easter Seals of Greater Houston operates: Early Childhood Intervention; Respite Services; Toy/Tech & Play Groups, BridgingApps© (bridgingapps.org) ; High School/High Tech; Financial Education and Down Payment Assistance; Children's Therapy Services; The Caroline School, Camps, Case Management, Employment/Transition Services; Adult Recreation, and Military/Veterans Services. For more information about Easter Seals Greater Houston, visit www.eastersealshouston.org or visit us on Facebook and Twitter (@eastersealshou).

About National Digital Inclusion Alliance: NDIA advances digital equity by supporting community programs and equipping policymakers to act. Working collaboratively with more than 850 digital inclusion practitioners, NDIA advocates for broadband access, tech devices, digital skills training, and tech support. Please see more information and join the NDIA community at digitalinclusion.org .

About Google.org: Google.org, Google's philanthropy, supports nonprofits that address humanitarian issues and apply scalable, data-driven innovation to solving the world's biggest challenges. We accelerate their progress by connecting them with a unique blend of support that includes funding, products, and technical expertise from Google volunteers. We engage with these believers-turned-doers who make a significant impact on the communities they represent, and whose work has the potential to produce meaningful change. We want a world that works for everyone—and we believe technology and innovation can move the needle.

What Is a Digital Navigator?: Digital navigators are trusted guides who assist community members in internet adoption and the use of computing devices. Digital navigation services include ongoing one-on-one assistance with affordable internet access, device acquisition, technical skills, and application support. The digital navigator model is a holistic, community-based, digital inclusion program established by NDIA and developed by the NDIA community of digital inclusion practitioners. See more information and resources at digitalinclusion.org/dn .

