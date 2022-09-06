Yesway Expands its Presence in Texas Even Further with the Acquisition of Nine Tres Amigos Stores

Yesway Expands its Presence in Texas Even Further with the Acquisition of Nine Tres Amigos Stores

With this latest addition to its portfolio the company approaches the 425 store milestone

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, today announced another significant addition to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of nine Tres Amigos convenience stores.

Headquarterd in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 403 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup’s Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com (PRNewsfoto/Yesway) (PRNewswire)

This is the first major portfolio of stores that Yesway has acquired in 2022, following the August launch of the new Allsup's Express concept store adjacent to the campus of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and the earlier announced openings of new Allsup's stores in Breckenridge, Canyon, Colorado City, Claude, Mineral Wells, Robert Lee, and San Angelo, Texas, and Alamogordo, Artesia and Carlsbad, New Mexico.

These are in addition to numerous Grand Opening celebrations of new Allsup's stores located in Abilene, Azle, Bangs, Decatur, Friona, Hereford, Merkel, Tuscola, and Wall, Texas; Roswell, New Mexico, and Guymon, Oklahoma that took place earlier this year. The Yesway portfolio now stands at 423 stores in total, with the company having opened over 30 new-to-industry and relocated stores to date in 2022.

"We have always been attracted to the Texas market and are extremely pleased to have Tres Amigos join us under the Allsup's banner," said Thomas W. Brown, Yesway's Director of Acquisitions. "It is an exciting time for all of us, and I am very proud of our acquisitions, due diligence, and on-boarding teams. Their collective hard work and dedication have been critical to our being able to keep growing our portfolio. They thrive in this fast-paced environment and are doing a stellar job."

Located at 811 Ellis Street, Menard; 502 W. Broadway, Eden; 20793 US Highway 277, Christoval; 1801 College Hills Boulevard, San Angelo; 909 Waters Avenue, Sonora; 516 S. Commercial Avenue, Coleman; 417 Hutchings Avenue, Ballinger; 16277 US Hwy 87 N., Water Valley, and 920 4th Street, Sterling City, Texas, the newly acquired stores each have 2,828 square feet of merchandising space, 6 fueling stations, and many locations feature diesel fueling islands as well.

Yesway now owns and operates convenience stores and truck stops, including the Allsup's convenience store chain, in nine states, Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

Editor note: Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; (978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway – Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision-making. Yesway was named the "2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #21 on the "2022 CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and its CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker." Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 423 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yesway