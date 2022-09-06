Stephen Jordan Joins Debevoise as Partner in the Tax Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today that Stephen Jordan has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Tax Group. Mr. Jordan, who was most recently a managing director and global head of tax at KKR, a premier publicly traded global investment firm with approximately $500 billion of assets under management, and is one of the preeminent tax lawyers in the private equity sector, will focus his practice on advising Debevoise's strong roster of clients in the private equity and investment management industry on a full range of transactional and advisory matters, bringing a differentiated perspective from his years at KKR.

Mr. Jordan brings to the firm's clients extensive experience in the tax aspects of complex fundraising and M&A transactions, including cross-border and public company restructuring deals. Additionally, Mr. Jordan has a strong background in tax policy analysis and in advising complex organizations on the potential business impact of proposed tax legislation.

"Today's dynamic M&A and fundraising landscape and increased tax law complexity have raised the bar for our private equity clients, requiring the sharpest of eyes on every aspect of every deal as well as the client's overall tax strategy," said Presiding Partner Peter Furci. "Stephen's experience both in house and at a leading law firm earlier in his career gives him unique insight into the business and legal needs of our clients and how they can effectively execute their investment strategies in a changing market."

Peter Schuur , Chair of the Tax Group, said, "Stephen is well known in the tax community as an outstanding legal mind and as a highly collaborative executive. We expect that he will be an excellent fit for our distinctive culture, which includes taking a 'one firm' approach to every client engagement, and that our clients will benefit greatly from his deep M&A and tax experience."

Mr. Jordan added, "On numerous occasions, I have had the privilege to work with Debevoise and experience first-hand the firm's collaborative culture. As I considered the next step in my career, I knew I wanted to join a tax team known as a leader in completing cutting-edge private equity deals, developing innovative investor products, and providing commercial solutions in complex situations, and Debevoise was the clear choice. I look forward to joining the firm at such an exciting time in its history and its client base."

Throughout his career, Mr. Jordan has advised on fund and investment structuring across the private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and credit platforms. Prior to joining KKR, he was a tax partner at another international law firm, where he represented a number of sponsors and fund investors across various asset classes. He received his B.A. from University of the South , his J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law .

With more than 40 tax lawyers located in key international centers, Debevoise's Tax Group focuses on providing cutting-edge tax advice on all types of domestic and cross-border investment fundraising and M&A transactions for clients in virtually every market sector including private equity, insurance, banking, airlines, technology, media, and health care and pharmaceuticals. Known for working seamlessly with the firm's corporate practices – tailoring structures, negotiations and documentation to the client's tax, business and commercial goals – and well connected with a network of local practitioners, the Tax Group helps clients achieve their business objectives.

BIO

Stephen Jordan , a partner in the firm's Tax Group, represents private equity and investment management firms on a full range of transactional and advisory matters. Mr. Jordan is based in the firm's New York office.

Mr. Jordan's practice focuses on the tax aspects of complex fundraising and M&A transactions, including cross-border and public company restructuring deals. Additionally, Mr. Jordan has a strong background in tax policy analysis and in advising complex organizations on the potential business impact of proposed tax legislation. He is a frequent panelist on tax issues and has advocated for the private equity and investment management industries tax priorities before various governmental authorities in the United States and abroad.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Jordan served for nearly a decade as the global head of tax at a premier, publicly traded global investment firm, and prior to that was a tax partner at a leading international law firm in New York .

Mr. Jordan received his B.A. from University of the South in 1991, his J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 1995 and his LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law in 1998.

View original content:

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP