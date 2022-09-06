Saginaw Peace Walk to Celebrate International Peace Day on September 21

Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is partnering with 16 other Saginaw nonprofits to promote community connections to peace and nonviolence

SAGINAW, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is hosting a Saginaw Peace Walk on Wednesday, September 21, International Peace Day. The walk will be preceded by a Partners in Peace Expo with 16 other Saginaw-based non-profit organizations. The event begins at 4:00pm and will be held at the historic Montague Inn Bed & Breakfast, 1581 S. Washington Ave.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore will issue a proclamation recognizing MIIPH's efforts to promote peace in the community through events and the development of its online peace education platform, which will debut in 2023. Food trucks, live music, and local nonprofit activities and information will be featured.

Event Schedule

4:00pm - Partners in Peace Expo with participating organizations:

CAN Council

Castle Museum of Saginaw County History

Child & Family Services of Saginaw

Humane Society of Saginaw County

Japanese Tea Garden & Cultural Center

Mexican American Council

Mid-Michigan Children's Museum

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw

READ Association of Saginaw

Rotary Club of Saginaw

Saginaw Children's Zoo

Saginaw YMCA

The Mustard Seed Shelter

The Underground Railroad, Inc.

United Way of Saginaw County

Youth for Understanding

5:00pm – Welcome address from Dr. Mridha, Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, other distinguished guests

5:30pm – Saginaw Peace Walk leaves from The Montague Inn, following Washington Avenue to Fordney Street, passing the Saginaw YMCA, and returning to the Montague via Washington Avenue by 6:15pm.

7:00pm Event ends.

"We want to involve the local community as well as the international community in our purpose of promoting peace in all our interactions," says Dr. Mridha. "I started the Institute because there will always be a need to make more peace in the world."

About MIIPH:

Founded in 2021, the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is a 501(c)(3) company and a subsidiary of the Mridha Foundation. Based in Saginaw, Mich., the Institute is dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and harmony through education, advocacy, and conscious consideration for others. For more information, visit http://miiph.org.

