Norwex® Introduces Eco-Friendly Laundry Strips

Innovative Pre-Measured Strips Offer Naturally Powered Clean That Cares For Both Clothes and The Environment

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwex®, the Norwegian cleaning brand with a more than 28-year legacy of improving quality of life by radically reducing chemicals in our homes, has released the newest addition to its laundry collection, Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips. Norwex's Laundry Detergent Strips pack a punch of eco-friendly, ultra-concentrated cleaning with no mess and plastic-free packaging.

According to Science Advances, a peer-reviewed journal, of the 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic that has been produced, 6.3 billion metric tons have become plastic waste. The vast majority—79 percent—is accumulating in landfills and as litter.

Compatible with all types of washing machines, including high-efficiency (HE), the Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips make laundry easier and safer for families and the planet. The strips are 100 percent biodegradable and packaged in a plastic-free, cardboard sleeve. The low-sudsing formula allows the strips to dissolve easily in hot or cold water.

Perfectly pre-measured to offer a powerful clean, the strips eliminate dirt, grime, stains and more from clothes while providing a natural and subtle fresh blossom scent. One package of Norwex Eco-Wash Strips can clean up to 36 standard loads of laundry.

"Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips are convenient to use, lightweight, space-saving, travel-friendly, vegan, sustainable and powerful in the wash. We've made running a load of laundry quick and easy—just tear it, toss it, wash it," said Courtney Landry, Senior Product Development Manager, Norwex.

The Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips join Norwex's broad selection of non-toxic and eco-friendly laundry products, which include the Ultra Power Plus™ Laundry Detergent, Liquid Laundry Detergent, Bright & White Laundry + Home Booster, Laundry Stain Remover, Microfiber Cleaner Laundry Booster and more.

"The entire Norwex laundry collection is super eco-friendly while being gentle on your family's clothes, and the Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips are no exception. Unlike other products on the market, the strips do not contain parabens or quaternary ammonium compounds (Quats). With this product, it's never been easier to do good while doing laundry," said Amy Cadora, Chief Brand and Mission Officer, Norwex.

Norwex products are as safe and clean as they are effective, which is why it has banned more than 2,700 ingredients and animal testing from its product development process. The Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips are free from: bleach, synthetic dyes and fragrances, phosphates, GMOs and more.

To view the full list of ingredients, get a glimpse of the Norwegian Experience and purchase Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips ($31.99 US or $35.99 CA for a box of 36 strips), visit Norwex.biz.

About Norwex

Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a direct sales company that has been radically reducing harmful chemicals in our homes for more than 28 years. From its flagship Norwex Microfiber with BacLock®, its exclusive silver antimicrobial agent, to superior cleaning and personal care products, Norwex's innovative solutions help families lead cleaner, healthier lives. Learn more at https://norwex.com.

