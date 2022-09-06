Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in New York. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference.

(PRNewsfoto/Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as over a dozen mid-to-late-stage clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.