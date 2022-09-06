InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Device for Bicycles (MBQ-163)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure way to leave a bicycle unattended," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the BAR CYLINDER. My design would prevent theft by rendering a bicycle's wheel immobile."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved security device for bicycles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to lock bars, chains, etc. As a result, it helps to prevent the theft of a bicycle and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of bicycles, scooters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

