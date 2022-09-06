Evolent Health Announces Dan McCarthy Appointed as President, Frank J. Williams to Retire from Evolent's Board of Directors in 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), announced today that New Century Health CEO Dan McCarthy has been named Evolent Health President, effective September 15, 2022. Mr. McCarthy will continue to oversee the company's value-based specialty operations and strategy and report directly to Evolent Health CEO Seth Blackley. Among Mr. McCarthy's immediate priorities will be completing the seamless integration of recent acquisitions IPG and Vital Decisions into Evolent's leading value-based specialty platform.

Mr. Blackley said, "For over eight years, Dan has played a critical leadership role at Evolent, driving our growth strategy, operations and clinical performance while building an extraordinary team. I look forward to working closely with Dan in expanding our value-based specialty platform and driving value for all our stakeholders."

Mr. McCarthy has served as CEO of New Century Health since 2019, and prior to that held multiple leadership roles within Evolent since joining the Company in 2014. Mr. McCarthy came to Evolent from McKinsey & Company, where he was a leader in the firm's health care practice. More details on Mr. McCarthy can be found here: https://www.evolenthealth.com/about-us/leadership-team/6268/dan-mccarthy

The Company also announced today that former Chairman and CEO Frank J. Williams, an Evolent co-founder, has informed the Board of Directors he will not stand for re-election at Evolent's next annual meeting of stockholders in June 2023.

Mr. Williams stated, "I could not be prouder of the work we have done at Evolent since our founding in 2011. It has been a privilege to be part of this amazing team and the value that we have created for our customers, patients, employees and shareholders. Across the coming months, I will continue to partner with Board Chair Cheryl Scott, Seth Blackley and the rest of the Evolent Board of Directors to ensure a smooth hand-off through our next shareholder meeting."

Mr. Blackley said, "Frank has been an outstanding leader for Evolent and an essential partner to me these past several years. We appreciate the smooth transition he has facilitated for Evolent's next chapter."

Cheryl Scott said, "I want to thank Frank for his tireless dedication and for his pride in Evolent's work for more than a decade. The Board appreciates the leadership Frank has provided as we embark on our next phase of leadership and growth at Evolent."

