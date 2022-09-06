Carl's Jr.® Announces 2022 Founder's Scholarship Winners

10 Students Receive $10,000 Each Toward College Tuition

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl's Jr.® announced today that it has selected 10 recipients for the 2022 Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder's Scholarship. Each winner will receive $10,000 toward tuition at the university of their choosing.

This year in honor of the company's founders, Carl's Jr. awarded $100,000 to outstanding high school students who exhibit impeccable academic performance; have demonstrated leadership and participation in their school and community and who have financial need in pursuing a college degree. Since 1998, Carl's Jr. has granted almost $1.5 million dollars to 1,000-plus deserving students.

"This year's recipients are stellar high school seniors from Alaska, Arizona, California and Texas with impeccable academic records," said Chief Executive Officer Ned Lyerly. "Among our recipients, nine have a 4.0 GPA, six are first generation college students, and one is a Carl's Jr. crew member. It's because of our incredible franchisees that special moments like this are possible for students who reside in a Carl's Jr. market."

2022 Carl's Jr. Scholarship Recipients

Turab Abbas of Houston, Texas , University of Houston

DeeJay Bui of Chino, Calif. , University of California, Berkeley

Micah Chen of Richmond, Texas , University of Texas at Austin

Autumn Fairbanks of Mesa, Ariz. , Arizona State University

Alexis Herfurth of Sonora, Calif. , California Institute of Technology

Ciana Main of Anchorage, Alaska , University of Miami

Michael McSorley of Plano, Texas , University of Texas at Dallas

Ruchi Patel of Richmond, Texas , University of Texas at Austin

Anthony Rodriguez-Miranda of San Mateo, Calif. , Yale University

Christopher Yoeurng of La Mirada, Calif. , Stanford University

The Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder's Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors or graduates who plan to enroll for the first time in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited college or university. Scholarships are available in states where Carl's Jr. operates. The application program for the next round of scholarships will be available in early 2023.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, in the United States, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Freshly Baked Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have nearly 4,000 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 US states and over 35 international markets and U.S. overseas territories. For more information about CKE, please visit https://ckefranchise.com/ or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

