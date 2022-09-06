A Big Box O' Beer: Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin'® Return for a Fifth Season, Introducing Three New Flavors

Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll Cream Ale, Harpoon Dunkin' Cold Brew Coffee Porter and Harpoon Dunkin' Hazelnut Blonde Stout join a Revamped Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale

On Friday, September 16, Harpoon Brewery will host a beer release party, where fans can sample the new beers and taste the featured bakery treat – the Dunkin' Harpoon IPA donut

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You can start your day with Dunkin' Box O' Joe, and now you can end it with Box O' Beer. For the fifth season, Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin' are returning with fan-favorite beverages for adult beer and coffee lovers alike with the Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer mix pack. Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale is hitting shelves again, but with a new recipe to spice things up. It is joined by three new beers, all made with the delicious taste of Dunkin' coffee: Harpoon Dunkin' Cold Brew Coffee Porter, Harpoon Dunkin' Hazelnut Blonde Stout and Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll Cream Ale.

Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer Mix Pack (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the five-year milestone of this partnership and this year's new releases, the brands are bringing more fun to Bostonians with a beer release party at Harpoon Brewery on Friday, September 16 from 6-9 p.m. ET. Attendees will get a first taste of the new beers, play fun games such as cornhole and bocce ball, and have the opportunity for fun photos.

A featured treat at the beer release party, the special, limited-edition Dunkin' Harpoon IPA Donut will be making its triumphant return. Filled with Harpoon IPA jelly and topped with a candied malt crumble, Dunkin's first donut made with beer as an ingredient* will be provided with the purchase of any of the Harpoon Dunkin' Beers. The Box O' Beer mix pack will also be available to purchase.

"This year marks our fifth year as partners with Dunkin', and it is such a treat every year to see brand fans get excited over which Dunkin' products we'll be introducing in our beers next," said Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder. "We can't wait to kick off the fall season with our New England neighbor again and raise a toast to another great year of Harpoon Dunkin' beers."

The four beers available this season include:

Harpoon Dunkin ' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale : Out with the old, in with the new – this year's 'spiced latte ale' has an updated recipe. It's brewed with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, Dunkin ' cold brew, and now includes oat milk, which helps to replicate the creamy mouthfeel found in a latte. Get your favorite flannel ready, because this coffee beer has those perfect autumn spice notes with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor. ABV: 5.2%.

NEW Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll Cream Ale : Sugar, spice and everything nice – everything you could want with this classic Dunkin ' bakery-inspired beer. Brewed with actual Dunkin ' Coffee Rolls and Dunkin ' coffee, this beer balances notes of cinnamon goodness and coffee roast in an easy-drinking Cream Ale. ABV: 4.6%.

NEW Harpoon Dunkin' Cold Brew Coffee Porter : New Englanders know that ordering a Dunkin ' 'Regular' means coffee with cream and sugar. In honor of a regional classic, this porter takes Dunkin ' Cold Brew and adds some dairy to capture a little of the creamy sweetness you would find in your standard Dunkin ' order. ABV: 6.0%.

NEW Harpoon Dunkin' Hazelnut Blonde Stout: Just because it's a coffee beer doesn't mean it has to be dark! Pale, wheat, and oat malts are used to create a golden appearance with a slight haze, while still delivering the full mouthfeel you expect from a stout. Giving that classic flavor boost, this beer delivers the rich nuttiness with a touch of sweetness that you would expect from your morning Dunkin ' hazelnut coffee. ABV: 6.2%.

"Pumpkin Spice Lattes raises excitement from consumers every fall, so we were excited to work with Harpoon to bring the favorite beer back for another year," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin'. "Introducing the coffee roll and other classic coffee flavors to the latest beers brought our partnership to a level of flavor it's never been before, and we know brand fans will love it."

Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin will be available on draft at the brewery and sold in bottled 6-packs as well as in the new Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer mix pack, which features three cans of each seasonal beer flavor. These limited releases will be available everywhere Harpoon is sold beginning in September.

To find the new Harpoon x Dunkin' beers near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder.

*Harpoon Dunkin' IPA Donuts may contain trace amounts of alcohol. Must be 21+ to purchase.

About the Harpoon Brewery

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon's line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' ® is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' ® is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel, and muffin categories. Dunkin' ® has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' ® is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Harpoon) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harpoon