BetMGM Debuts "IT'S ON" Advertising Campaign Featuring Star-Studded Cast

Jamie Foxx, Vanessa Hudgens and Sports Icons Star in Betting Operator's New Campaign

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, premiered its new commercial campaign today on a variety of social media platforms. "IT'S ON" features a star-studded cast of actors and athletes, all BetMGM ambassadors, within an episodic series. The campaign is scheduled to make its national television debut Thursday, Sept. 8 during Thursday Night Football.

BetMGM logo (PRNewsfoto/BetMGM) (PRNewswire)

In the initial spot, Jamie Foxx personifies the larger-than-life entertainment brand of BetMGM as he roams his Bellagio suite seeking sports betting tips from Kevin Garnett, Wayne Gretzky, Jalen Rose, Barry Sanders and BetMGM's newest brand ambassador, Vanessa Hudgens. "IT'S ON" was created by 72andSunny New York and directed by Peter Berg, Executive Producer of Entourage and Ballers.

Click here to download & view videos/photos of commercial series (credit: BetMGM)

"Entertainment is at the core of BetMGM and we want this campaign to keep viewers on the edge of their seats in a way that's unexpected from the sports betting and gaming industry," said Raymond Doyle, VP of Brand, BetMGM.

New ads from "IT'S ON" will be released in the coming months, bringing viewers into the epic worlds of BetMGM's all-star list of brand ambassadors. Fans will find Barry Sanders on a palatial Malibu estate playing pickleball; another spot takes viewers on the TV set with basketball star Jalen Rose and his barber; and the series also will give hockey fans the opportunity to watch NHL legend Wayne Gretzky join Connor McDavid's on-ice practice session. Each spot raises the stakes between competitive friends tapping into the social nature of BetMGM, blending the experiences of sports betting and entertainment.

Peter Hughes, Creative Director from 72andSunny, said, "We really wanted to show what makes sports betting so entertaining, and we looked to prestige ensemble TV for inspiration. 'IT'S ON' is about tapping into your competitive side and being part of sports betting culture. It's something you can talk about with friends and engage with in a more meaningful way."

BetMGM's "IT'S ON" campaign will appear across broadcast, OOH, digital and social channels. Additionally, the roster of talent will use their personal social channels to promote the films incorporating their unique voices into the sports betting conversation in real time. New spots will continue to be released throughout the year to coincide with season-openers and playoffs for the NBA and NHL, as well as NCAA tournaments.

The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BetMGM