Aptiv to Present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, September 14 at 2:35 p.m. Pacific Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC)(PRNewswire)

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

