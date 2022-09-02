VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC, Expands Railcar Cleaning and Repair Business with Acquisition of Safety Railway Service

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC ("VLS" or the "Company"), a North American leader in delivering innovative environmental solutions supporting its clients in achieving their sustainability goals and a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, today announced that it has acquired Safety Railway Service ("SRS"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Victoria, Texas, SRS provides full-service railcar repair and fabrication services at its site in Victoria and eight other key locations across the country. The strategic acquisition expands VLS' nationwide railcar services footprint from three to twelve locations. SRS will operate within the VLS Railcar Cleaning and Repair Services division.

John Magee, VLS CEO, shared his enthusiasm for the additional locations and what they mean for the future of VLS. "This is a tremendous opportunity for us to move from railcar cleaning and light repair work to extensive, full-service cleaning and repair services. This demonstrates our continued commitment to leading ESG practices. We are recognized as an industry leader in customized cleaning solutions, and we will apply those same sustainable practices and principles to our expanded Railcar Cleaning and Repair Services client base."

"It's a game changer, and truly makes us an industry leader in railcar servicing, "said David Carter, VP of Railcar Services. "VLS provides mission-critical, customized waste and specialty cleaning and repair services to a variety of highly regulated industries specializing in highly hazardous chemical cleaning. Together, we can provide clients full repair from top to bottom. Further, this acquisition extends our reach to the national level, enabling us to better serve our customers with the additional locations."

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions is a leader in Railcar Cleaning and Repair services and provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products including chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases as well as certified full-service repairs, tank car qualifications, and maintenance using the most environmentally friendly and safe processes in the industry. In addition to Railcar Services, VLS also provides Waste and Marine Services. The Company's Waste Services division provides customized waste processing solutions for non-hazardous industrial commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, and wastewater treatment. The Company's Marine Services offers state-of-the-art barge cleaning and repair facilities for a wide variety of chemical solvents and downstream petroleum products. With this acquisition, VLS has over 900 employees in 36 locations across the country. For more information about VLS, visit: www.vlses.com.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager with over $36 billion in assets under management focusing on energy, environmental infrastructure, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport and social infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Headquartered in Miami, the firm has offices in Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, Singapore, and Taipei.

