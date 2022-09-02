Oracle Sets the Date for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Announcement

Earnings Results to be released on September 12, 2022, After the Close of the Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Monday, September 12th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

