HUMANIGEN, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Humanigen, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Humanigen, Inc. ("Humanigen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HGEN) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Humanigen securities between May28, 2021 and July 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Humanigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called "cytokine storm", a physiological reaction in which the immune system causes an uncontrolled and excessive release of pro-inflammatory signaling molecules called cytokines, the sudden release of which in large quantities can cause multisystem organ failure and death. The Company's lead product candidate is its proprietary antibody, lenzilumab, which is under development as a treatment for, among other things, cytokine storm associated with COVID-19.

Among other trials, Humanigen is investigating lenzilumab for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the ACTIV-5/BET-B study, which is part of a directed public-private partnership with the National Institutes of Health.

In May 2021, Humanigen submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") requesting Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for lenzilumab for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (the "lenzilumab EUA").

On September 9, 2021, Humanigen issued a press release announcing that the FDA had rejected the lenzilumab EUA, advising investors that, "[i]n its letter, [the] FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for COVID-19."

On this news, Humanigen's stock price fell $7.14 per share, or 47.25%, to close at $7.97 per share on September 9, 2021.

Finally, on July 13, 2022, Humanigen disclosed that lenzilumab had failed to show statistical significance on the primary endpoint of the ACTIV-5/BET-B study. On this news, Humanigen's stock price fell $2.38 per share, or 79.6%, to close at $0.61 per share on July 13, 2022.

