XT.COM Lists KFA With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, is proud to announce its new listing of KFA Coin (KFA). The listing has taken place on August 29, 2022, at 08:00 (UTC), as a KFA and Tether (USDT) trading pair, on the platform's Main Zone Web3.

Prior to the listing, users are encouraged to deposit their crypto assets on August 28, 2022, at 8:00 (UTC) to prepare for the KFA/USDT trading. The listing aims to increase KFA Coin's user reach and adoption.

Introducing KFA, the Governance Currency of the KFA Coin Ecosystem

Aiming to revolutionize the traditional mode of payment, KFA was coined using the Tron mainnet blockchain, to be used as the true digital currency for executing transactions in a real economy rather than just a mere virtual currency. The coin, which is based on Tron's blockchain technology, has a total supply of 200,000,000 KFA, of which 50% is allocated to the platform's Foundation, 30% is provided as a reward to anyone who uses the coin, 10% is given to the platform's partners, and the remaining 10% is distributed among the KFA Coin Team & Advisors.

The primary usage of the KFA coin is for remittance and payment. Moreover, it is optimized and suited for financial transactions, including P2P remittances to overseas remittance services. It can also be used to facilitate trade settlements between companies to provide a completely decentralized experience to users. Additionally, use the KFA coin in the platform's integrated online shopping mall, for grocery purchases, and more.

With this new listing, anyone who is interested in trading KFA/USDT will officially have the withdrawal option on August 31, 2022, at 08:00 (UTC). Take part and explore trading KFA hassle-free on the exchange.

About KFA Coin (KFA)

KFA Coin is a blockchain-based algorithmic cryptocurrency platform with a large and meaningful aim to "disrupt the crypto trading industry by lowering the barrier to creating algorithmic trading models." KFA is the native utility currency of the KFA Coin project, which allows users to access all the features, products, and services of the platform. The user experience of the coin is fluid and effective because of its design and implementation, which lowers entry barriers for crypto trading models.

Furthermore, the KFA Coin is used mainly for four projects supported by the Foundation. DIBAPAY, Remittance Platform, Payment Project, and Online Shopping Mall are the supported projects of the coin.

Website: https://www.kfacoin.com/

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

