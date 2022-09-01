Virginia 500 Power List Recognizes PRA Group President and CEO

PRA Group's Kevin Stevenson honored for third consecutive year as Virginia leader

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO of PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), has been named to Virginia Business Magazine's Virginia 500 Power List for 2022-23.

PRA Group President and CEO Kevin Stevenson was honored for the third consecutive year in the Virginia 500 Power List. (PRNewswire)

The list recognizes the state's most powerful leaders across the business, education, political and government sectors.

The magazine's annual Virginia 500 issue recognizes the state's most powerful leaders across the business, education, political and government sectors. As the co-founder and head of a publicly traded global leader in the nonperforming loan industry, Stevenson is featured in the finance and insurance category.

"I am honored to be listed among the great people shaping our state—and to be doing so alongside them as a business leader," said Stevenson. "I believe that where businesses succeed, so do the communities around them. I hope that PRA Group can always exemplify that belief as we continue to do the right things, for the right reasons, with a steadfast focus on the long-term."

With its headquarters located in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group is focused on helping consumers improve their financial futures, creating fulfilling careers for its thousands of employees and giving back to local communities around the world.

To read the Virginia 500 Power List feature, visit: https://www.virginiabusiness.com/article/finance-insurance-kevin-p-stevenson/

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 961-3525

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/PRA Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PRA Group