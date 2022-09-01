SafeGuard Cyber Appoints Veteran Security Executive to Global Head of Partnerships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber, the leading provider of security and compliance solutions for today's email and communication-based threats, announces the appointment of John McCabe to Global Head of Strategic Partnerships.

John, who previously served as the company's Vice President of WW Channel Sales, will oversee the expansion of SafeGuard Cyber's partner relationships across the MSSP, MDR and XDR industries. The company is expanding its service integrations with these providers to better protect these companies against the growing threat of sophisticated social engineering attacks. In recent years, nation-states and other advanced threat actors have increasingly focused on MSSPs and other technology supply chain companies in order to carry out large-scale attacks.

"John's track record and experience make him the ideal person to lead our strategic partnerships efforts, and he will play a critical role in expanding our business relationships, particularly within the MSSP industry," said Chris Lehman, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. "With threats increasing for MSSPs, there is a need for new security solutions that can prevent sophisticated attacks early on in the kill-chain. Our advanced social engineering detection platform makes it possible for companies to stop these hard-to-detect attacks, even when the threat actors move outside of email to target employees through new communications channels that are typically unmonitored and unprotected."

John is an accomplished senior executive with over 20 years of experience contributing to some of the highest growth and most successful technology companies in the world. He has helped build or grow Channel organizations with companies like FireEye, Cofense, Axonius, XM Cyber, and Fidelis Cybersecurity. Most recently John was the VP of Global Partner Sales at ThirdPartyTrust, where he helped implement a 100% Channel Sales strategy, and was on the executive team that led to the company being acquired by Bitsight in 2022. John has excelled at architecting MSSP and MDR programs for cybersecurity vendors that help with overall revenue growth. John was named the Partnership Leaders 2021 Rising Channel Executive of the Year.

SafeGuard Cyber detects attacks and identifies risk by understanding how humans interact and communicate. The company's NLU-based SaaS platform offers the industry's most advanced visibility and detection of phishing, account takeover, impersonation, BEC, insider threats and malware attacks that span the full range of modern business communications channels , including social media, collaboration, mobile messaging, conferencing, CRM and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem .

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber provides the only comprehensive technology solution for addressing cybersecurity threats and compliance risks across the modern cloud workplace. The company's patented and award-winning Natural Language Understanding technology analyzes and correlates conversations across 30 communication channels and 52 languages, including collaboration, social, chat, messaging, and conference platforms, in order to detect and prevent communication-based threats like social engineering. By stopping attacks at the social engineering stage, SafeGuard Cyber allows companies to prevent data breaches, ransomware, invoice fraud, and many other threats. The company's cloud-based Machine Learning also provides compliance solutions for governance and policy enforcement that empower customers to communicate through modern apps and social networking. Learn more at www.safeguardcyber.com .

