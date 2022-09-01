Mazars in the US Hires Alan Gutierrez-Arana as Principal

With more than 25 years of experience, Alan Gutierrez-Arana will join Mazars' Cyber Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, today announced that Alan Gutierrez-Arana has joined as a Principal in its Cyber Practice. With more than 25 years of experience advising clients and delivering data security controls assessments, as well as regulatory compliance consulting for a broad range of insurance, banking, finance and technology entities, Alan will help advance sensitive data compliance initiatives for the Cyber Practice and its clients.

(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Alan to the firm," said Paul Truitt, National Cyber Practice Leader. "He has an impressive background in evaluating risks of IT systems and in-depth privacy compliance expertise. He will contribute to enhance Mazars' compliance controls work while bringing extensive experience to our growing team of experts."

Alan has deep knowledge of payment card industry controls for merchants and service providers that utilize complex infrastructure to conduct payment card transactions, specifically for Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies with a presence in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe. More specifically, Alan specializes in payment card industry (PCI) and sensitive data security controls assessment and compliance; federal and state IT regulatory compliance; controls design and implementation; disaster recovery; IT outsourcing and offshoring; and IT governance.

"I am excited to bring my background to Mazars' Cyber Practice to help drive success for clients in addressing their cyber security compliance needs," said Alan. "I look forward to working with my Mazars colleagues in expanding the sensitive data cyber compliance advisory practice."

Alan received his master's degree in information security from Capella University and his bachelor's degree in computer science from Walden University. Alan also holds the following certifications: CDPS, CISM, CISA and CRISC. He also is a qualified security assessor (QSA) and PCIP with the PCI Security Standards Council.

Media Contact

Beth More, Marketing Director, Mazars USA LLP, beth.more@mazarsusa.com

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has a significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP