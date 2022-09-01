Lightwave Logic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference as well as the LD Micro Main Event XV.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightwave Logic, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby and President Jim Marcelli are scheduled to host a webcasted presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XV as follows and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at each event.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Location: Lotte Hotel – New York, New York

LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. Pacific time – Track 5

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel – Los Angeles, California

Presentation Webcast: https://me22.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the LD Micro presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information or to schedule a meeting at either conference, please contact MZ Group at LWLG@mzgroup.us.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

LWLG@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.