The Jason Foundation, Inc. Recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in youth and young adult suicide awareness and prevention, proudly recognizes and supports September as National Suicide Prevention Month. Throughout the month, individuals and organizations around the country have plans to highlight the problem of suicide and advocate its prevention.

Jason Foundation Stacked Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Jason Foundation, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Almost 46,000 Americans took their own lives in 2020, making suicide one of the leading causes of death in our nation. Suicide rates in the US have climbed 33% since 2000. Even more concerning is that suicide and suicide attempts among our nation's youth (ages 10-24) are on the rise. According to information released by the CDC, 19% of high school youth had seriously considered attempting suicide, 16% had made a suicide plan, and 9% had made one or more suicide attempts. One of the ways to reduce that number is by talking about suicide and suicidal ideation, which can spur meaningful conversations about mental health and potentially save lives.

Suicide Prevention Month is a time to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and focus on prevention efforts. Join the conversation and reach out to those who have been personally affected by suicide, raise awareness, and connect those struggling with suicidal thoughts to professional counselors and treatment services that can help them.

"Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in our nation, but the lack of awareness regarding the issue contributes to its magnitude," remarked Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer for The Jason Foundation. "Suicide is preventable, and you can have a lasting impact on those around you."

The Jason Foundation offers many different ideas on how the public can become involved. To find more information, visit their website and look for the "How to Get Involved" tab. A special section exists for Suicide Prevention Month.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit their website. www.jasonfoundation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.